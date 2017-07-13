Zimmer says he won’t be having any more eye surgeries

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer missed a chunk of the team’s offseason program while recovering from eye surgery – his eighth since last November to repair a torn retina.

Zimmer tells Brian Murphy of the Pioneer Press that he is still waiting for the gas bubble placed in his eye during the last surgery to dissolve so he can fly again. And he isn’t planning on having any more surgeries.

“There’s no lens in the eye, so all I can see is shapes,” Zimmer told the Pioneer Press. “Once this bubble goes out, I can get a contact supposedly to see.”

Doctors could insert a permanent lens in Zimmer’s left eye.

“Which we’re not going to do that,” Zimmer insisted. “We’re not having more surgeries.”

If the gas bubble does not dissolve soon, Zimmer will have to drive from his ranch in Kentucky to Minnesota for the beginning of training camp on July 23. He is expected to meet with doctors next week.

The Vikings’ head coach said that he did not make his eye injury worse by continuing to work last season.

“This is the God’s honest truth,” Zimmer said. “I didn’t do anything that the doctor didn’t tell me to do. If they told me to go and lay flat for 24 hours, I did. I laid down face-first on the massage table. He never told me once I couldn’t look at film.”