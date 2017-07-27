Zimmer: Treadwell needs to build confidence in camp

For the duration of 2017 Minnesota Vikings training camp, there will be a microscope on former first-round wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.

The 23rd overall selection in 2016 grabbed just one pass on three targets in his rookie year, but head coach Mike Zimmer has pointed out several times this offseason that he’s been impressed with Treadwell’s progress. Zimmer even said during OTAs that the former Ole Miss star was improving his routes and building trust with quarterback Sam Bradford.

After Thursday morning’s walk through, Zimmer was asked again about his second-year receiver.

“The biggest thing with Laquon is that he needs to continue to build confidence in himself,” Zimmer said. “If he drops a ball, he’s gotta forget about it and move on to the next play and go make a play. With him it’s just making plays and not being so hard on himself.”

Treadwell will have an opportunity to push for a role in the offense with Michael Floyd set to miss the first four games due to a suspension.

Here are other takeaways from Mike Zimmer’s Thursday press conference:

– Zimmer called Teddy Bridgewater’s recovery, “remarkable,” and said that the initial prognosis was not good.

“We knew it was going to be a long process, for where he’s at right now is really remarkable and it’s a testament to not only him but his mom, the way he was brought up…I think he’s in a good place right now.”

– There might be some changes to the way the Vikings practice in Mankato. Part of Zimmer’s offseason search for answers to last year’s struggles was talking with other coaches and looking for ways to maximize time.

“Going back through everything we were doing, not only as a football team scheme wise and player wise, but things that I was doing,” Zimmer said. “Some of the things like the way we are structuring the competitive things in practice, travel, I could probably be up here for 20 minutes talking about all the things.”

– Rodney Adams has a good chance to win the kick returning job, but Zimmer wasn’t ready to say the fifth-round pick has that position locked down.

“We’re going to continue to look at guys, we’ll look at guys that come available too,” Zimmer said. “That was one area where we were able to score some points and get some yards, that’s going to be important for us.”

– Pat Elflein will be battling for the starting center position. Zimmer talked about challenges for him in practice.

“He’s going to be going against Linval Joseph, these big, strong, physical guys, but he’s a very good athlete, smart, tough, has good movement, uses his body well, like a wrestler almost,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer said he wants to get the right guard and center position “squared away” as soon as possible.