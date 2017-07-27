Zulgad: Reiff’s departure from practice provides reminder that Vikings haven’t learned their lesson

MANKATO, Minn. – After suffering through a season in which overmatched left tackle T.J. Clemmings was asked to start 11 times at a position he had no business playing, the Vikings attempted to resolve the issue this offseason by signing free agent Riley Reiff to a $58.75 million, five-year contract that includes $26.3 million in guarantees.

But what the Vikings didn’t do was sign a less-expensive veteran backup in case something happens to Reiff, or newly added right tackle Mike Remmers for that matter. That’s fine if both can stay healthy all season, but the Vikings were reminded that that’s a dangerous assumption during their first full-squad practice of training camp on Thursday when Reiff left early because of an undisclosed injury.

That meant second-year tackle Rashod Hill, who played in his first NFL game in Week 17 last season in the Vikings’ victory over Chicago, took over with the first team. The Vikings plucked Hill off Jacksonville’s practice squad last season – the Jaguars had signed him as an undrafted free agent – and, in fairness, it appears he is an upgrade on Clemmings, who has been shifted to guard.

The Vikings opened last season with Matt Kalil on the left side and veteran Andre Smith at right tackle. Neither lasted long as Kalil was placed on injured reserve because of a hip issue after only two games, and Smith went on IR in early October because of a triceps injury. These losses, along with other issues on the line, left the Vikings’ running game in shambles, and meant quarterback Sam Bradford was rarely safe in the pocket.

Clemmings started 11 of the final 14 games at left tackle, with veteran Jake Long getting starts in Weeks 8-10 before he suffered a torn Achilles’ in a loss at Washington. Long, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft, was signed in October with the hope that he could replace the struggling Clemmings. (The Vikings also had three different players start at right tackle last season, including Smith for four games; the inexperienced Jeremiah Sirles for nine games; and Clemmings for three games.)

So why wait for something to go wrong this time and be forced into a panic move?

The Vikings could bring in a free-agent left tackle such as former Bronco and Jet Ryan Clady or former Jaguar and Brown Austin Pasztor as an insurance policy.

General manager Rick Spielman’s preference seems to be to give younger offensive linemen a chance to serve as the backups. That’s an OK philosophy if you are a team that feels it’s still in the building stages, but coming off an extremely disappointing 8-8 season the Vikings feel they can return to being the team that finished 11-5 and won the NFC North in 2015.

But if Reiff or Remmers, who was signed to a five-year, $30 million contract this offseason, gets injured, Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer could be right back to where they left off last season and Bradford again could be scrambling for his life.

That type of scenario means that Spielman or Zimmer, or both, could be looking for jobs themselves after the season. Perhaps that thought – along with seeing Reiff leave practice Thursday — will provide motivation to reconsider not having more veteran depth at the tackle spots.