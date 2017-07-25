Zulgad: Relationship between Vikings and Bridgewater might be about to hit a rough patch

The relationship between Teddy Bridgewater and the Minnesota Vikings mostly has been a love fest since the quarterback was selected with the final pick of the first round in 2014.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has acknowledged that he “loves” Bridgewater and there is no reason to believe anyone with the club feels differently. Teammates have praised Bridgewater and the organization did everything possible to support him after he suffered a gruesome knee injury just before the 2016 regular season opened.

But those good feelings – at least between Bridgewater and management — figure to be tested in the coming months.

Bridgewater, who is scheduled to report with veteran players on Wednesday for the Vikings’ final training camp in Mankato, is expected to open practice on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

This is no surprise considering it has been less than a year since Bridgewater’s leg buckled in a preseason practice at Winter Park as he suffered a dislocated left knee, torn anterior cruciate ligament and other structural damage.

Bridgewater has not spoken to the media since that day but he has spent recent months documenting his progress via various posts on social media. The Vikings did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm that Bridgewater’s recovery was going well when the team posted a 39-second video clip on its website in late May that showed the quarterback dropping back to pass during Organized Team Activities.

But that came in work Bridgewater was doing off to the side and it’s clear that Sam Bradford will open the season as the starting quarterback. Vikings officials have provided no timetable for when Bridgewater might return and there is no guarantee he will ever play again.

But Bridgewater is only 24 years old and it’s logical to think that, despite suffering a catastrophic knee injury, he believes he will be back and that it could be this season.

That’s where the business aspect of this comes into play, and where Bridgewater might be in for a reality check when it comes to the ways of the National Football League.

It’s in the Vikings’ best interest that Bridgewater doesn’t play this season. The Vikings spent the offseason doing everything in their power to give Bradford a chance to prove that he was worthy of a lucrative contract extension that would replace his current deal, which ends after this season.

The Vikings elevated Pat Shurmur from interim offensive coordinator to the full-time position, meaning a guy who coached Bradford in his first two stops will be working with him again after a full offseason of OTA and minicamp practices spent together.

Upgrades were made to an offensive line that was a mess for much of last season and aging running back Adrian Peterson was replaced by two guys (Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray) who will be a far better fit for the West Coast system that Shurmur will run. The Vikings also added a down-the-field receiving threat in Michael Floyd, although he will have to serve a four-game suspension to open the season.

If anyone but Bradford ends up starting something will have gone very wrong for a Vikings team that Zimmer thinks can go back to being the group won the NFC North and went 11-5 in 2015.

There is another reason Bridgewater is unlikely to be active anytime soon and this is where things might get interesting.

As Pro Football Talk reported this spring, the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement contains a provision that states a player’s contract will toll if he remains on the PUP through the sixth game of a season.

This is almost certain to happen because a player who begins a season on the PUP can’t come off until after Week 6, and the Vikings don’t have a bye until Week 9.

If Bridgewater opens the regular season on the PUP, that means he would make $1.354 million this season and next. The Vikings did not pick up Bridgewater’s fifth year option for 2018 because that would have guaranteed for injury an eight-figure salary for a guy whose recovery remains an unknown.

There is another twist to this situation.

An NFL source told PFT that the league’s Management Council has interpreted the relevant language of the CBA in past cases to require the player to spend the entire year on the PUP list in order to toll the contract.

The Bridgewater camp, of course, could challenge any decision by the Vikings to leave him on the PUP to open the season and they would have the support of the union.

The Vikings aren’t going to discuss it at this point, but there’s a very good chance they would be content leaving Bridgewater on the PUP for the entire season.

Bradford is the starting quarterback and veteran Case Keenum was signed to battle Taylor Heinicke for the backup job.

If Bradford has the type of season the Vikings want, they almost certainly will give him an extension, or use the franchise tag on him, and allow the Bridgewater situation to clear itself up. If Bradford has a poor season, the Vikings will allow him to walk and hope that Bridgewater can return in 2018 playing for cheap.

Neither of these scenarios figure to make Bridgewater happy and there’s a chance things could get ugly sooner rather than later if he fights the Vikings in an attempt stop his contract from tolling.

Bridgewater wouldn’t be wrong to do so, and the Vikings could not be blamed for putting their business interests ahead of a player whose health might be a genuine unknown.

Either way, it appears there’s a good chance the love fest between Bridgewater and the Vikings could soon be coming to an end.