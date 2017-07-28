Zulgad: Vikings might be playing it smart in explaining Barr’s poor 2016 performance

MANKATO, Minn. – In a season filled with unpleasant surprises, one of the biggest disappointments for the Vikings last year was the performance of linebacker Anthony Barr.

The Vikings took what appeared to be a gamble by selecting Barr ninth overall in the 2014 draft, but he quickly made general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer look very smart.

Barr had four sacks in 12 games as a rookie and 3.5 in 14 games during his second season. His impact on the game went beyond those numbers. His ability to line up at different spots meant opposing offensive coordinators had to account for him or risk seeing the potential havoc he had ability to cause.

This was the exact type of player that helped make a Zimmer-led defense tick.

Then came 2016.

Barr played in 16 games for the first time in his career but his sack total dropped to only two, he forced one fumble and stuffed two runs. There were many games where it got to the fourth quarter and you asked this question: Is Barr even playing today?

The first thought was that something was wrong. Despite not missing a game, was Barr playing with an injury that Zimmer would reveal once the season came to an end?

Zimmer decided to answer this question in December, but his response came as a surprise. “Anthony sometimes has a tendency to coast a little bit,” Zimmer said. “I think when he cuts it loose a little bit more, I think that’s when you see him making the explosive plays and kind of the wild plays.”

The reaction to Zimmer’s quote: Wow. Especially the “tendency to coast a little bit,” portion. This might have been how Zimmer felt but usually an admission like this comes in a closed door meeting. The thinking was this didn’t go over very well in the locker room at Winter Park as the Vikings stumbled to a 3-8 finish after a 5-0 start.

The fact Zimmer said this publicly showed his frustration and the expectation was he might attempt to walk it back or explain it away. That’s what makes what has happened the past few days in Mankato so interesting.

To say that Barr isn’t very revealing in group interviews would be a massive understatement. He’s an NFL team’s dream in that if you asked Barr the day of the week or what the weather was like he would attempt to dance around the question in an effort to be as vague as possible.

But Barr provided a surprising response after the Vikings’ first full-squad practice on Thursday as he discussed rebounding from the 2016 season. “I got a long ways to go, it starts with my effort and picking that up, that’s a big emphasis for me this offseason and I feel good right now,” he said.

Asking the natural follow up, our buddy Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV wondered if Barr could provide examples of where he felt his effort could improve. Barr responded with a “nope.”

The fact Barr appeared to agree with Zimmer came as a surprise considering the majority of athletes have far too much pride to agree that they didn’t give maximum effort, even if that was the case.

The “Barr didn’t give a full effort” storyline continued into Friday when defensive coordinator George Edwards addressed the subject. “The biggest thing, that one thing you can control is how hard you play,” Edwards said in wrapping up a response to a question about Barr.

So everybody seems to be on the same page about Barr’s decline in 2016. He’s going to try harder in 2017. Yep, sounds good. Only I’m not completely buying it. Effort might have been part of the issue but you have to wonder if Barr was utilized as wisely as possible by the coaching staff.

As my colleague Matthew Coller has pointed out on several occasions, Barr is a nightmare when he’s allowed to get after the quarterback and cause disruption in the backfield. He’s not nearly as good when he’s attempting to drop back into coverage.

It wouldn’t be a dumb play by the Vikings, and Barr, to agree that they are going to keep the media focused on the topic of effort while coming up with schemes that will enable Barr to utilize his strengths of lining up in various spots and getting into the backfield.

NFL teams are looking for any advantage they can get and if early-season opponents are caught off guard by how Barr is used the Vikings will be very pleased.

Barr has millions of reasons to play along with anything that will make him successful. The team picked up the fifth-year option in his rookie contract this offseason, meaning his salary would jump from $2.2 million this season to $12.3 million in 2018.

But the latter sum is only guaranteed for injury and Barr is going to have to have a heck of a bounce back season to justify paying him that type of money next year. If Barr does return to being one of the key pieces on this defense, he figures to earn an extremely lucrative second contract and all of this talk about effort will be long forgotten.

So the question is this: Did Barr’s effort in 2016 really drop off that much or are the Vikings making an effort to have all of us, and opponents, believe it was that simple while quietly planning to put him in far more situations in which he can succeed in 2017?