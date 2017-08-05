5 takeaways from the Vikings’ night practice

The Minnesota Vikings held their annual night practice in Mankato on Saturday night in front of several thousand fans. Here are five things that stuck out from practice:

Rashod Hill injury incites panic

With Riley Reiff missing all of camp thus far with a back injury, Rashod Hill has stepped in with the first team and performed admirably. So when Hill went down with an apparent ankle injury, a huge gasp went through the crowd.

Hill eventually returned to the sidelines, but did not get back into the action. Jeremiah Sirles, who spent time at right tackle last season, took over left tackle with the first team.

There has been no indication that Reiff’s injury is serious, but Hill going down acted as a reminder that the Vikings did not bring in any veteran backups this offseason on the O-line.

Stefon Diggs is dominating training camp

The biggest cheers of the night – other than Teddy Bridgewater’s introduction – came on a 40-yard bomb from Sam Bradford to Stefon Diggs, who beat Xavier Rhodes on the play. This has become a daily occurrence. Whether it’s one-on-one drills or full-team practice, Diggs has consistently stood far above the rest of the receiving corps.

In the final situation drill, Diggs made a big 20-plus yard catch to move the chains.

Jerick McKinnon and Dalvin Cook split first team reps

One of the most interesting things to watch this season will be how Jerick McKinnon fits into the Vikings’ offense. On at least one play, the fourth-year running back lined up in the slot, a position he has periodically played in the past. McKinnon and Dalvin Cook split first-team reps during the night practice and each was used in the passing game.

A lot of work for several depth receivers

Rodney Adams and Isaac Fruechte both saw quite a few targets during practice. Adams, who was called by Mike Zimmer one of the leaders in the battle for a depth spot, made several catches but was also out-muscled for a deep pass in the back of the end zone. Adams also had his best performance as a punt returner.

Another leader in the WR competiton Stacy Coley had a touchdown in red zone drills.

Jarius Wright should be viewed as having a great chance of making the roster. He spent the entire night with the first team, albeit because Laquon Treadwell was sidelined.

Terence Newman working all over the field

Whether it’s because the coaches want to see more Trae Waynes or it’s a sign of in-season usage is hard to tell, but Terence Newman didn’t take many reps on the outside, but he did mix in at safety at times, even getting to the QB once on a safety blitz.

Antone Exum played nickel corner with the second team and safety with the third. His versatility gives him a good chance. Marcus Sherels was used as the second-team cornerback over Terrell Sinkfield, who has shown flashes throughout camp.