Adams, Coley in the early lead among depth receivers, ZImmer says

The Minnesota Vikings are no stranger to finding diamond-in-the-rough wide receivers.

When they drafted Rodney Adams in the fifth round and Stacy Coley in the seventh, the Vikings hoped to find another contributor with a late-round pick. On Friday, head coach Mike Zimmer said both players have stood out in the battle for an open depth job on the 53-man roster.

“The two guys that have shown the most are Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley,” Zimmer said.

Adams was a playmaking receiver at South Florida, where he caught 67 passes for 822 yards and five touchdowns. Coley was a top target on an explosive Miami Hurricanes offense, catching 63 balls for 754 yards and nine touchdowns.

“Rodney is a little bit more of a shifty guy,” ZImmer said. “He can accelerate quicker. Stacy, I think, is a little bit faster. Just watching them, not the 40-time. The other difference is Rodney has been in the slot a lot more than Coley. Coley has been outside. They’re similar in some ways but different as well.”

Adams and Coley are fighting for position with a handful of undrafted receivers.

“There’s some things I like with RJ Shelton, Cayleb Jones started out strong, he’s kind of faded the last couple days, but I think those two have been the most consistent of the down-the-line guys,” Zimmer said.

Former Gopher Isaac Fruechte and former sixth-round pick Moritz Bohringer are also among the receivers looking to make a strong impression.

Adams and Coley are also going against each other in the battle for kick returner, though Zimmer said he wouldn’t have an idea of which was the best option until the preseason.