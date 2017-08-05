Anthony Barr holds the keys to an elite defense for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have a chance to be the best defense in the NFL in 2017 if Anthony Barr repeats his 2015 performance.

The Vikings’ roster on the defensive side is an embarrassment of riches. Last year, five Minnesota defenders went to the Pro Bowl (including Barr, surprisingly) and Danielle Hunter got snubbed for a trip to Hawaii despite finishing with 12.5 sacks. All of those Pro Bowlers – Xavier Rhodes, Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph and Harrison Smith – are in their primes and aren’t expected to see a slide this season.

The unit finished sixth in the NFL in points in 2016 – that’s with a down year from Barr, who was once seen as one of the most impactful defensive players in the NFL.

Head coach Mike Zimmer, who is not known to be hyperbolic, said Saturday that he’s liked what he’s seen from the former first-round pick.

“He’s been tremendous,” Zimmer said. “I look for him to have a big year. I am constantly trying to figure out ways to use him more and more and more.”

Last season, Zimmer criticized Barr, saying he had a “tendency to coast” on some plays. The Vikings’ head coach said Saturday that the ex-UCLA linebacker, who set career-lows in sacks, passes defended and stuffed runs last year, hasn’t shown any signs of effort issues in camp.

“His effort has been outstanding, he’s very conscientious about making sure he runs to the football all of the time,” Zimmer said. “He’s working very hard on getting off the blocks, just working very hard on his coverage and his pressures. He’s had a phenomenal, really he has had a phenomenal spring and camp so far.”

Zimmer’s comments didn’t sit particularly well in the locker room last year. He was asked whether his criticism could linger with Barr.

“I’ve talked to him directly about a lot of things, but no,” Zimmer said.

The narrative that Barr is now trying harder could be smoke and mirrors. Zimmer has made a career on adapting as a defensive coach, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he found ways to maximize Barr’s talents and cover up some of his weaknesses. Last year, Barr was one of the lowest rated linebackers by Pro Football Focus in coverage, but still created hurries and QB hits at a high rate. That might spur Zimmer to use him more as a pass rusher.

If Barr is used as a rusher more (and possibly from many different spots) or if he can return to being an all-around threat, the Vikings could see even more dominant performances this season. Getting Barr back to speed would be like subbing a replacement-level player with a dangerous, playmaking linebacker and would give opposing offenses very difficult choices of which area of the Vikings’ defense to attack.