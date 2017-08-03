Breaking down the Vikings’ Madden ’18 ratings

With the release of Madden ’18 just around the corner, the popular video game for PS4 and Xbox released its player ratings. Let’s have a look position-by-position at how the game scored the Minnesota Vikings:

Quarterbacks

Is Madden grading Teddy Bridgewater for what he was in 2015 or what they expect him to be after he recovers from his severe knee injury? He might deserve to be as high or higher than Bradford if they’re leaving the injury out of the equation. Bradford is probably in the right range. Case Keenum should feel pretty good about his rating.

QB Sam Bradford: 83

QB Teddy Bridgewater: 79

QB Case Keenum: 73

QB Taylor Heinicke: 58

Running backs

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Cook’s rating rise pretty quickly if he ends up taking over the No. 1 job and contributing in both the run and pass game. Madden made the right choice not dropping McKinnon because of his disappointing yards per carry.

RB Latavius Murray: 84

RB Dalvin Cook: 80

RB Jerick McKinnon: 80

RB Bishop Sankey: 72

Wide receivers

Adam Thielen might deserve a little more credit here. He ranked second in the NFL in Yards Per Target last year only behind Julio Jones. Madden is betting on Laquon Treadwell taking a step forward. By the end of camp, Stacy Coley might end up with a higher mark.

WR Stefon Diggs: 86

WR Adam Thielen: 81

WR Michael Floyd: 75

WR Laquon Treadwell: 73

WR Jarius Wright: 73

WR Rodney Adams: 69

WR Stacey Coley: 66

WR Moritz Böhringer: 62

WR R.J. Shelton: 61

Tight ends

The Vikings’ tight ends are getting a lot of love here. For a player who doesn’t block well and ranked 24th in Yards Per Target, Rudolph has a very high rating. Hodges’ rating is unexpectedly high for a sixth-round pick. His speed probably pushes his number up.

TE Kyle Rudolph: 85

TE Bucky Hodges: 71

TE David Morgan II: 67

TE Kyle Carter: 57

Tackles

Riley Reiff deserved to be the highest rated tackle and should trend more toward average. Rashod Hill should be the top rated backup and TJ Clemmings should be listed as a guard.

T Mike Remmers: 73

LT Riley Reiff: 71

T T.J. Clemmings: 68

T Jeremiah Sirles: 68

T Aviante Collins: 65

T Rashod Hill: 64

Guards

Berger and Boone’s ratings are fair, but Beavers is a tackle and belongs toward the bottom considering he was cut in preseason after being a fourth-round pick last year. Isidora is on the rise at camp.

G Joe Berger: 83

G Alex Boone: 79

G Willie Beavers: 69

G Danny Isidora: 68

G Austin Shepherd: 63

G Zac Kerin: 62

Centers

Easton deserves to be a little higher, Madden is reasonably being conservative on Elflein.

C Pat Elflein: 73

C Nick Easton: 62

Defensive ends

Hunter might even deserve a higher rating considering his 12.5 sacks while playing only 58% of the total plays. Griffen remains a top-tier player and Robison should still bring pass-rushing ability in a rotational role.

DE Everson Griffen: 86

DE Danielle Hunter: 86

DE Brian Robison: 80

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo: 65

DE Stephen Weatherly: 64

DE Sam McCaskill: 63

DE Tashawn Bower: 62

Defensive tackles

At his position, there are very few players in Linval Joseph’s stratosphere. He deserves to be in the 90s. Jones might be a tough one because he was playing a different position last year.

DT Linval Joseph: 86

DT Sharrif Floyd: 83

DT Datone Jones: 76

DT Tom Johnson: 71

DT Will Sutton: 70

DT Jaleel Johnson: 69

DT Shamar Stephen: 65

Linebackers

Kendricks might be one year away from pushing his Madden rating up toward the top at his position. Naturally, Barr dropped after a down year last season.

LB Eric Kendricks: 80

LB Anthony Barr: 79

LB Emmanuel Lamur: 72

LB Kentrell Brothers: 66

LB Ben Gedeon: 65

LB Elijah Lee: 65

LB Eric Wilson: 61

LB Edmond Robinson: 56

Cornerbacks

Madden is putting their trust in Newman continuing to play at a high level and not buying former first-rounder Trae Waynes yet. Rhodes is among the elites, as you might expect. It appears Madden doesn’t quite know how to rank Alexander yet. Neither does anyone else.

CB Xavier Rhodes: 88

CB Terence Newman: 85

CB Trae Waynes: 75

CB Mackensie Alexander: 73

CB Marcus Sherels: 70

CB Jabari Price: 65

Safeties

Harrison Smith is the highest rated Viking and he absolutely deserves that title.

S Harrison Smith: 93

S Andrew Sendejo: 78

S Antone Exum Jr.: 71

S Anthony Harris: 67

S Jayron Kearse: 64

S Jack Tocho: 63

Special teams

K Kai Forbath: 77

P Ryan Quigley: 76