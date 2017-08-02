Can a rotation on the Vikings’ defensive line replace Sharrif Floyd?

The Minnesota Vikings have one of the league’s most talented defensive lines, even with defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd sidelined by injury. But his absence is noticeable.

In order to fill Floyd’s shoes, the Vikings will use a rotation of several players, including newly-acquired D-lineman Datone Jones, who is adapting to a switch from playing linebacker with the Green Bay Packers last year.

“I’ve been really comfortable playing inside my entire career, that’s where I rushed on third downs,” Jones said on Wednesday. “The biggest thing is playing as a base defensive lineman, playing on first and second down as a run defender, developing and getting those motor skills back to be able to do that. For me, it’s learning from [Andre Patterson] and learning from the other guys, older guys, and picking up the technique as I go.”

In practice, Jones has been mixing in and out with veteran Tom Johnson, who started eight games as the three-technique defensive tackle in 2015 and played 46% of snaps last season.

“In our system, we run a 4-3 defense, and guys are coming off the ball high intensity and working extremely hard you have to have a great rotation,” Jones said. “The key is to get fresh bodies in so everybody can attack the quarterback from different angles.”

Jones, 27, only picked up 17 tackles and one sack, but played 53% of snaps for the Packers last year and scored solid Pro Football Focus ratings in both pass rushing and run defense, rating similarly to Everson Griffen against the run.

With Tom Johnson and Jones (and possibly help from Brian Robison and either rookie Jaleel Johnson or veteran Will Sutton) the Vikings could improve on the position’s output from last year when Tom Johnson and Robison split time with Shamar Stephen, who ranked 97th of 125 among interior defensive linemen.

But it will be hard to replace Floyd.

When Floyd was healthy, he routinely played 65%-75% of total snaps, giving the Vikings both powerful run-stuffing ability and exceptional pass-rushing skill. At his best in 2014, Floyd picked up 42 tackles, 4.5 sacks and fie stuffed runs. He and Linval Joseph together acted as a redux of Pat and Kevin Williams.

There’s no telling in Floyd will ever return. USA Today reported that his career could be in jeopardy because of a nerve issue stemming from surgery on a torn meniscus.

“I haven’t been through that type of injury before, but just being hurt and wanting to participate, wanting to play, it eats you up inside because you want to be with your brothers,” Joseph said. “He’s doing everything he can to come back and it’s been a tough road.”