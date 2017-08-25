Is Datone Jones on the bubble?

With Sharrif Floyd out indefinitely, the Minnesota Vikings hoped to see one of their new three-technique defensive tackles rise to the top during training camp.

That wish has been granted, but the player isn’t who the Vikings originally thought would step up.

When camp opened, Jaleel Johnson was competing at backup nose tackle. Since moving to three-technique, however, he’s taken off.

Now the question is: Where does that leave free agent signing Datone Jones?

“He’s had good stretches and stretches where he reverts back,” head coach Mike Zimmer said of Jones’ play. “He had a better day today. It goes back to …consistency. It’s probably taken a little longer to learn some of the things we try to do and techniques we try to play. These next two weeks will be important for him.”

The former Green Bay Packer has been asked to switch from outside linebacker last season to interior D-lineman this year. He was expected to compete with veteran Tom Johnson, but there hasn’t really been a competition – Johnson has run away with the starting spot, leaving Jones to play late into the last preseason game against the Seahawks.

The Vikings kept four defensive tackles on their 53-man roster last year. Heading into the third preseason game, those four would likely be Linval Joseph, Tom Johnson, Jaleel Johnson and Shamar Stephen. Over the last two preseason games, Jones will have to show that he is also deserving.