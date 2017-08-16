Five Vikings looking to bounce back in preseason Game 2

Whether a player lands on the Minnesota Vikings’ 53-man roster or not is not entirely decided by preseason performance, but one sub-par performance can make the difference for players on the bubble. Here are five Vikings who are battling for jobs and will need to step up in Game 2 to make their case:

QB, Taylor Heinicke

The Vikings must like the former Old Dominion quarterback in order to keep him on the practice squad for two years and give him a shot at winning the backup job, but he fell far behind in the race for the No. 2 spot in the preseason opener. Heinicke went 3-for-8 with 20 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He threw into coverage while on the run, which drew the ire of Mike Zimmer, then tossed a bad INT when he should have thrown the ball away. In order to gain ground on Case Keenum, Heinicke will need a terrific performance against the Seahawks.

WR, Isaac Fruechte

The former Gopher entered last Thursday night’s matchup behind Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley in the race for a depth job and fell farther back in the race by failing to bring in a pair of catchable balls. Fruechte has had reliable hands during camp, which made his game against the Bills surprising. With Coley and Adams both having strong games, Fruechte will need to bring in everything that comes his way and stand out on special teams.

T, Willie Beavers

After the Vikings made Beavers the highest drafted player to get cut out of camp last year and later brought him back on the practice squad and activated him for several games. At least through one game, he did not show leaps and bounds of improvement, getting consistently beat on pass rushes. Pro Football Focus ranked Beavers the lowest of all Vikings players against the Bills.

TE, Bucky Hodges

The former Virginia Tech tight end did not have a bad start to his preseason, but did not stand out from the pack either. During the Mankato portion of training camp, Hodges was behind fellow tight end Kyle Carter, who was solid as a run blocker in his preseason debut. As a Viking, we are yet to see the downfield playmaking ability that made Hodges an intriguing prospect when he was drafted in the sixth round.

CB, Terrell Sinkfield

Considering Sinkfield came from the CFL as a wide receiver, his play in camp practice was impressive. In his first preseason game as a cornerback, he was beaten in the back of the end zone for a touchdown – though the Minnesota native was in good position on the play. In order to beat out the other corners pushing for a job like Tre Roberson, Jabari Price and Horace Richardson, Sinkfield will need a splash play or two to rise above the crowd.