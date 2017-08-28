Former Viking Jeff Locke loses his hold on punting job with Colts

The competition for the Vikings’ punting job continues with Ryan Quigley and rookie free agent Taylor Symmank having the preseason finale on Thursday to make their case for the spot.

But in Indianapolis the punting competition is over and former Viking Jeff Locke lost out. Locke, who signed a two-year, $3.75 million free-agent deal with the Colts in March, was beat out by undrafted rookie Rigoberto Sanchez. Locke’s deal with the Colts included $1.25 million in guarantees so the team is out that amount.

Locke, a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in 2013, averaged 43.5 yards on 11 preseason punts. Sanchez, who played college football at Hawaii, averaged 47.2 yards on 10 exhibition punts.

As for the battle between Quigley and Symmank, Quigley is averaging 41.1 yards on nine punts and Symmank is averaging 42.9 yards on the same number of attempts. Quigley has spent time with the Jets and Cardinals in five NFL seasons, while Symmank punted at Texas Tech.