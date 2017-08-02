What are realistic expectations for rookie tight end Bucky Hodges?

Bucky Hodges is the very definition of a boom or bust prospect, but we shouldn’t expect to know whether he’ll turn out to be a dangerous offensive threat or not any time soon.

The 6-foot-6, 257-pound tight end was an explosive part of Virginia Tech’s offense and ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine – an incredible mark for his size. Naturally, his athletic prowess made him a potential “draft steal” and one of the most interesting players to watch at training camp.

But Hodges dropped to the sixth round in the draft in part because he didn’t have much experience blocking. So little, in fact, that Pro Football Focus listed him among wide receivers in their draft guide. Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur talked Wednesday about his uphill battle.

“[He’s] gotten better,” Shurmur said. “I think he still needs to improve. There’s a lot of areas – we’re asking him to do things at the tight end position that he didn’t do much of in college, he was extended, standing in a two-point stance away [from the line of scrimmage].”

During the Vikings’ third full-squad practice in Mankato, Hodges made his first impact by catching several passes while running with the second team, including an athletic touchdown during red zone drills. Outside of his one impressive day, he hasn’t been one of the top standouts as of yet.

“Bucky is a tough guy,” Shurmur said. “He showed up well in the red zone in terms of having a feel for getting open, which is good. Now it’s about having the courage to do it with the fundamentals with the fit and then the finish and he’s working on that and making steady progress.”

Hodges grabbed 48 passes for 691 yards (14.4 Yards Per Reception) and scored seven touchdowns in his senior season at VT. He also ranked among the best in college football at bringing in deep passes, catching 54.5% of downfield throws – a better rate than Titans first-round receiver Corey Davis.

However, he also posted one of the highest drop rates in college football, dropping 11.1% of passes thrown his way. Most top receiving tight ends or receivers were 5% or less.

The Vikings appear to be putting Hodges in a position to prove he belongs. They elected not to sign a veteran tight end (though they did have Jared Cook in for a visit) and have long-shot players like Nick Truesdell – a 27-year-old former Arena Football League player – competing with him for reps.

But it doesn’t seem like the Vikings will ask too much of their sixth-rounder in his first year. Instead, they might expect him to be an occasional weapon in the red zone or give Kyle Rudolph a rest from time to time.

Because of his measurables, expectations from fans might be that he becomes an immediate nightmare matchup for opponents. Maybe someday. That appears unlikely in Year 1 unless Hodges takes huge strides forward during preseason and the remainder of camp.

And that’s OK. Having him develop behind Rudolph and Morgan gives Hodges a better chance to succeed than being thrown into situations he isn’t yet prepared to face.