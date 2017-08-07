LISTEN NOW

Report: Bridgewater ‘mentioned’ in Miami front office as Tannehill replacement

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler August 7, 2017 8:51 am

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter told the Dan Patrick Show Monday that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was “mentioned” in the Miami Dolphins’ front office as a possible replacement for injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The Dolphins instead signed ex-Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler, who played five games last season and threw four touchdowns, five interceptions and had a 78.1 quarterback rating.

Bridgewater is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list. He has spent training camp in Mankato working out on a separate practice field as he recovers from a severe knee injury suffered prior to last season.

The Vikings’ QB did not offer a timeline to his recovery when he spoke at the beginning of camp, but did say he has not been told by doctors that his injury could force him to retire.

  • Andre Esters

    Ummm… okay… not an ideal situation to be in for Miami as the season opener approaches, but at least they could’ve made some calls for Osweiler or Gabbert. As for mentioning Bridgewater, that’s about as bright as them half-@ssing the Tannehill injury and recovery process. Now they have Jay Cutler. This should be interesting…

  • Gordon Guffey

    I wish him the best ~ However I dont see him coming off of the PUP list in 2017 so his contract can toll over to 2018 ~ As always I could be wrong ~ If they can somehow bring back both Teddy and Sam ((( maybe gets the F~Tag ))) I just dont see any way Teddy overtakes Sam ~ Sam’s deep back is one thing Teddy cant match IMHO ~ Not even close ~ If you have been watching videos from vikings.com both the coaches and players ((( mostly skill players on offense ))) have been raving about the balls Sam has been throwing since OTA’s not that the whole offense has had full offseason in Shurmur offense ~ Still got a ways to go for them to gel completely but thats what preseason is for ~

  • Gordon Guffey

    Last week was a bad week for the Dolphins. This week is starting off badly, too.

    Jarvis Landry under investigation for battery
    Posted by Mike Florio on August 7, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

    http://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2017/08/07/report-jarvis-landry-under-investigation-for-battery/




