Report: Bridgewater ‘mentioned’ in Miami front office as Tannehill replacement

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter told the Dan Patrick Show Monday that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was “mentioned” in the Miami Dolphins’ front office as a possible replacement for injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The Dolphins instead signed ex-Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler, who played five games last season and threw four touchdowns, five interceptions and had a 78.1 quarterback rating.

Bridgewater is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list. He has spent training camp in Mankato working out on a separate practice field as he recovers from a severe knee injury suffered prior to last season.

The Vikings’ QB did not offer a timeline to his recovery when he spoke at the beginning of camp, but did say he has not been told by doctors that his injury could force him to retire.