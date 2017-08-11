LISTEN NOW

Report: Vikings lose RB Sankey to torn ACL

August 11, 2017

Minnesota Vikings running back Bishop Sankey saw more work in training camp and preseason than he expected because of Latavius Murray’s absence. But an injury suffered on a 14-yard run Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills brought an end to his bid to make the 53-man roster.

The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling reports that Sankey suffered a torn ACL, which will keep him out for the year.

Sankey joined the Vikings on the practice squad last season. Thursday night was the first time suiting up for Minnesota for the former second-round pick of the Titans.

 

