Rookie Gedeon will have a chance to earn a role in Vikings’ defense

One of the positional battles to watch heading into training camp was for the third linebacker spot in the Vikings’ base package. The position has been held down by Chad Greenway over the past few years, but with the long-time linebacker retired, the job is up for grabs.

Edmond Robinson and Emmanuel Lamur have mostly switched in and out with the first team in practice, but former Michigan star and fourth-round pick Ben Gedeon has also saw some time with the 1s on Friday.

Defensive Coordinator George Edwards said Gedeon has stuck out in practice against the run and will have a chance in the three-man competition.

“He makes a lot of plays for us,” Edwards said. “He does a good job in the run game of getting on and off blocks.”

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound linebacker picked up 94 tackles with 15.0 for loss and had 4.5 sacks in his senior year. The biggest criticism of Gedeon was that he struggled at times in coverage.

“He’s got a good understanding of the passing game as far as the matchups underneath,” Edwards said. “We are trying to get our best three guys out there and we’re just having a competition, and we’ll just see as it progresses through the preseason, through camp, but he’s earned a spot to get up there and compete with those guys.”

Gedeon will get his first chance to see preseason game action next Thursday against the Buffalo Bills. Edwards expects to see his natural ability set him apart.

“He’s a very instinctive football player and like any other position the biggest deal is handling your responsibility and go find a ball,” Edwards said. “He has been able to find a football here at training camp thus far.”