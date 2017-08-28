Three-catch night against 49ers a ‘step forward’ for Treadwell

The Minnesota Vikings are giving Laquon Treadwell a chance to succeed. The 22-year-old receiver has played with the starters from OTAs to training camp to his preseason debut on Sunday night. Against the San Francisco 49ers, Treadwell took advantage of the opportunity, picking up three catches for 36 yards, including a 19-yard reception on third down.

“It was nice to see him go out there are play the way he did tonight, he was definitely one of the positives,” Bradford said. “I thought he played well. He had three catches tonight. It’s good to see him take a step forward.”

Treadwell missed several weeks of camp with a hamstring injury. During his absence, Jarius Wright filled in with the first team, but the former first-round pick returned to his starting spot upon return last week.

“I think we built some chemistry during the offseason,” Bradford said. “Obviously it was tough with him going down in training camp and not being able to practice for those few weeks, but knowing what we were able to do in the Spring and being together last week, we’re still trying to build that.”

Treadwell said last week that he’s focused on improving his technique and spent time learning route running from Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, but after a one-catch rookie year, there are still questions about whether he can process the game at regular season speeds.

The Vikings’ young receiver said he’d like to see action in the fourth preseason game, though it’s usually reserved for backups and players trying to make the 53-man roster.

“Hopefully I do,” Treadwell said. “Allow me to keep getting in a rhythm with the quarterbacks and keep playing in live action.”