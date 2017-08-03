Treadwell says he focused on technical part of his game this offseason

Laquon Treadwell was routinely the last player off the field in practice last year and was lauded this offseason by Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman for his work ethic.

But Treadwell said Thursday that he wasn’t always focused on the right things when he was putting in extra hours. This year, he put effort into learning the details of playing NFL receiver.

“Going through college and high school, I never really trained on my craft as a receiver,” Treadwell said. “I was always just more talented than most guys around me and it worked to my advantage. I always worked hard, but I wasn’t technically working on the best thing for the NFL.”

Prior to his rookie season, Treadwell’s receiver coach at Ole Miss told 1500ESPN that the 23rd overall pick of the Vikings would have to learn how to run proper routes. Head coach Mike Zimmer said midway through the year that he still needed improvement on route depths.

If acknowledging the problem is the first step, then Treadwell is putting a step forward. And he says that the results are already showing.

“I took the time out this year to do that and it showed up and it’s showing now. I’m playing better, I’m open all the time,” he said.

Zimmer said earlier this offseason that Treadwell and quarterback Sam Bradford have started to gain chemistry together. The pair has had their ups and downs together thus far in Mankato. Bradford said he’s seen improvement in Treadwell’s game.

“I think he’s come a long way just from what I’ve seen from when I got here last year to this point this year,” Bradford said. “Obviously, he’s big, he’s physical, he’s got strong hands. It seems like does a really good job at making contested catches when he has the opportunity. It’s nice to have a guy like that to put in the back side and know you can throw it into some tight windows and know he can come down with it.”

Treadwell missed Thursday’s practice with a leg injury. He is not expected to be out for a long period of time.