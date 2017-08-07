Treadwell’s injury could open the door for Wright to rejuvenate career

When Laquon Treadwell suffered a leg injury on July 31, several different receivers ran with the the first team in the following drill. Since then, Jarius Wright has taken over the spot and has performed like he doesn’t want to give it back.

Wright’s slide from a reliable role player in 2014 and 2015 to a non-factor in the Minnesota Vikings’ offense last season has been mysterious. He fell from 42 and 34-catch seasons to just 11 receptions in 2016. But if the former fourth-round pick continues to perform in camp and during preseason games, he will have a chance to rebound.

“He beats one-on-one coverage consistently,” quarterback Sam Bradford said Monday. “Whether it be on some quick option type routes or even on the deeper stuff with his vertical speed, and so to have a guy that you can use in that slot role that can both kind of take the top off the defense, or at least scare him with his vertical speed and then also work some of the underneath option-type routes.”

On Saturday night, a throw from Bradford to Wright was one of the highlights of the night. The 27-year-old receiver beat his man on a crossing route and Bradford dropped a pass around 20 yards downfield into his hands.

“When you have a guy like that in the slot and you can get him matched up against a nickel, or for some reason they stay base and we get him out there against a linebacker, we just really like those matchups,” Bradford said. “I think having him and being able to move him around from slot to slot, I think he could be really big for us.”

There is no timeline for Treadwell, but it appears unlikely that he will play on Thursday night considering he’s missed over a week. That opens the door for Wright to further build his chemistry with Bradford.

“Jarius has made some nice catches,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “He’s gotten open on a lot of the routes that he’s good at running. I think he’s done good.”

Treadwell had been having an up-and-down training camp but had several solid days before his injury that led to cautious optimism. The Vikings’ 2016 first-round pick made just one catch on three targets last season.