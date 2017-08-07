Vikings activate Latavius Murray from PUP list; Riley Reiff returns to practice

The Vikings activated veteran running back Latavius Murray from the active/physically-unable-to-perform list before Monday’s training-camp practice in Mankato.

Murray signed a three-year, $15 million free-agent contract with the Vikings in March before having ankle surgery that forced him onto the PUP list when camp opened.

Murray, 27, rushed for 788 yards on 195 carries with 12 touchdowns in 13 games last season with the Oakland Raiders. He also caught 33 passes for 264 yards. Murray is expected to share time at running back with rookie Dalvin Cook and Jerick McKinnon.

Murray’s return wasn’t the only good news the Vikings got Monday. The team also announced before practice that left tackle Riley Reiff would return.

The Vikings also signed Reiff as a free agent this offseason but he suffered a back injury in the opening practice and had been out since. Rashod Hill replaced Reiff but he left Saturday night’s practice because of an injury.

The Vikings will practice Monday and Tuesday in Mankato before opening the preseason on Thursday in Buffalo.