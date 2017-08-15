Vikings GM Spielman: Dalvin Cook is a ‘complete back’

Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman joined Pro Football Talk Live on Tuesday to talk about the team’s offseason. At the center of the conversation was running back Dalvin Cook, who Spielman praised for showing an all-around skill set in training camp.

“We knew what he could do with the ball in his hands and we knew his receiving ability, but just the other aspects of the game, knowing where to go in pass protection, he’s still cleaning up the technical part of things, but he’s shown us he can be a complete back in all three phases,” Spielman said.

Host Mike Florio asked Spielman to compare Cook to the style of former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.

“Two different styles of running back,” Spielman said. “Adrian Peterson is a Hall of Fame running back, he was a downhill guy and he was going to punish you when he ran. He had unbelievable strength to break tackles and breakaway speed.

“What you see in Dalvin is that he’s not as powerful but he gets yards after contact, he has excellent balance, he’s a little more slippery and slithery to make people miss and he also has that breakaway speed. Dalvin is probably going to be more active in the passing game.

Other notes from Spielman’s appearance:

– The Vikings’ GM said the team is still in the process of determining the best combination on the offensive line. Since he and Mike Zimmer alluded to combinations rather than just the battle at center, it’s worth wondering whether Pat Elflein or Nick Easton could end up as a starting guard.

– Spielman said that Sam Bradford will have more freedom at the line of scrimmage to make checks and calls.

“I think you’re going to see him be better than last year,” Spielman said.

– Spielman gave his stock answer when asked about Teddy Bridgewater. No timeline, making progress, no indication whether he will stay on the PUP list to start the year.

Watch the full interview below…