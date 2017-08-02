Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff continues to sit out because of back injury

MANKATO, Minn. — Riley Reiff continued to sit out of practice on Wednesday, but Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters the veteran left tackle could be ready in a “in a couple more days.”

Zimmer indicated Reiff has been dealing with a back injury, according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. Reiff, who signed a five-year, $58.75 million deal with the Vikings in March that includes $26.3 million in guarantees, left the field during the Vikings’ first workout last Thursday and hasn’t taken part in a session since.

He has been replaced at left tackle by Rashod Hill, an undrafted second-year player who was signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad by the Vikings last season.

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell also sat out Wednesday because of an undisclosed injury. Zimmer told ESPN he did not know if Treadwell was hurt during a fight with teammate Antone Exum Jr. in Monday’s practice.