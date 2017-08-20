LISTEN NOW

Vikings sign former Gopher QB Leidner

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler August 20, 2017 11:06 am

The Minnesota Vikings announced Sunday they have signed former Minnesota Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner and waived linebacker Darnell Sankey.

During his senior season at Minnesota, Leidner threw for 2,169 yards, eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 10 touchdowns.

At the NFL Combine, he ranked among the best QBs in the vertical jump, broad jump and 20-yard shuffle.

Leidner was invited to minicamp with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason.

  • JonasGrumby

    Finally found someone worse than Ponder

  • Todd Smith

    That’s it hoist the white flag. If they think signing this guy is a good move the season is doomed, doomed I Say!!!

  • badzeitgeist

    That pretty well confirms Heineke isn’t making the team and they want a 3rd who is practice squad eligible.

    • Chip Toof

      If that’s the case, they could have waited til the final 52 cuts to get a better player eligible for the practice squad. This is probably just a feel good nod to the homie in all of us.

    • linus

      I’d say you’re probably correct. Bradford and Keenum will make the final 53, Leidner is on the practice squad, and if disaster strikes (i.e., a season-ending injury to Bradford), there’s a chance Bridgewater could be activated from the PUP.

  • Chip Toof

    “DING DING DING”; UNDERSTATEMENT ALERT: Even before the Ponder fiasco, people complained that the Vikings organization had shown poor judgement in evaluating QB talent. This proves that the naysayers were at least mostly right.

  • linus

    Okay, so after putting on my rose-colored glasses, I’ll point out that the Kill/Claeys offensive system would probably make even the most talented QB look pedestrian.




