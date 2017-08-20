Vikings sign former Gopher QB Leidner

The Minnesota Vikings announced Sunday they have signed former Minnesota Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner and waived linebacker Darnell Sankey.

We have signed QB Mitch Leidner and waived LB Darnell Sankey. 📰: https://t.co/sD4jiwM4HS pic.twitter.com/uXlrsPZtOD — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 20, 2017

During his senior season at Minnesota, Leidner threw for 2,169 yards, eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 10 touchdowns.

At the NFL Combine, he ranked among the best QBs in the vertical jump, broad jump and 20-yard shuffle.

Leidner was invited to minicamp with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason.