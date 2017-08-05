Vikings sign Linval Joseph to contract extension

According to the agency that represents defensive tackle Linval Joseph, the 2016 Pro Bowler and the Vikings have agreed to a contract extension.

New deal in Minnesota for Linval Joseph as he agrees to the terms of a contract extension with the @Vikings. #SKOL #LegendsLiveHere pic.twitter.com/QRqBG1f6NO — SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) August 5, 2017

Joseph was not set to be a free agent until 2018, but the Vikings are making an effort to keep their top-notch defense together long term. They have already signed Everson Griffen and Xavier Rhodes to extensions this offseason and likely have plans for players like Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr and Danielle Hunter down the road.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, the extension is for four years, $50 million with $31.5 million guaranteed.

The Vikings’ nose tackle has been effusively praised at training camp this year. Defensive line coach Andre Patterson explained to 1500ESPN why Joseph has been so successful:

“He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s quick,” Patterson said. “He’s got all the qualities. Usually you play a nose guard that’s big and strong, but he’s not fast and quick. Then you’ll face an undersized nose guard who’s fast and quick, but he’s not big and strong. That combination is what makes Linval unique.”