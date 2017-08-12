Vikings sign RB Hill to replace injured Sankey

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday they have signed running back Bronson Hill to take the place of Bishop Sankey, who suffered a torn ACL in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Hill spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, carrying the ball twice for 11 yards and appearing in three games. The 5-10, 215-pound runner has bounced between several teams’ practice squads including Buffalo, Cincinnati and New Orleans since finishing his career at Eastern Michigan in 2015.