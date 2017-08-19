Is the Vikings’ starting offensive line set?

Leading up to the Minnesota Vikings’ second preseason game, head coach Mike Zimmer said that he was “getting close” to deciding on the starting five offensive linemen. Quarterback Sam Bradford said he wanted the team to make a decision soon.

“I think it would be nice to kind of figure out who those five guys are going to be,” Bradford said on Thursday. “Just so I can work with them, so they can work with each other, and so the communication at the line can become better and become quicker.”

Assuming the Vikings aren’t throwing a curveball at future opponents, Friday night’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks would point toward the starting line to go as follows: Riley Reiff-Alex Boone-Pat Elflein-Joe Berger-Mike Remmers.

The rookie from Ohio State got the nod at center against Seattle. He and Nick Easton have been battling through camp. Easton started at left guard in place of Boone, but it would be stunning if Boone wasn’t at left guard on opening night. Easton is most likely to be used as the sixth man. His flexibility to play at guard or center gives the Vikings decent depth if they lose an interior offensive lineman.

Elflein did not start against Buffalo in the first preseason game, but he received praise from Zimmer, who said he played “very, very well.”

Backup spots appear close to set, too. Former Miami guard Danny Isidora has risen up the depth chart, even seeing first-team reps in the second quarter against Seattle. Willie Beavers also entered the game in the second. TJ Clemmings, who started camp as the second-team guard, did not see the field.

Jeremiah Sirles is flexible enough to play tackle or guard, which might give him some value on the 53-man roster. Same goes for Zac Kerin.

We will know for sure by the third preseason game how the offensive line is going to look on September 11 when the Vikings match up with the New Orleans Saints.