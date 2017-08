Vikings and Wilf family to donate $300,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

The Minnesota Vikings are pitching in to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

The team announced Thursday that three separate donations will be made toward relief efforts with the Vikings giving $100,000 to the American Red Cross and the Wilf family donating an additional $100,000 to the Red Cross and $100,000 to the Jewish Federations of American Hurricane Harvey Relief fund.

The Vikings’ ¬†in-game presentation during Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins at US Bank Stadium will include¬†messages from players Brian Robison, Case Keenum and Danielle Hunter encouraging fans to text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross.