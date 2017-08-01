What to watch for over the final six days in Mankato

While the Minnesota Vikings are still more than a month away from opening kickoff against the New Orleans Saints, they only have a half dozen practices remaining in Mankato that are open to media and fans. Here are the top six storylines for the final six days in Mankato:

How confident will we feel in Laquon Treadwell?

The Vikings’ first-round pick in 2016 had been putting together a solid first few days in Mankato running exclusively with the first team, but his scuffle with Antone Exum Jr – and subsequent decision to avoid talking with the media – put Treadwell in the headlines for reasons aside from his play. The ironic thing is that the fight started after Treadwell made his best play of camp, rising up over Exum and bringing down a catch in the back of the end zone during red zone drills. Those are the types of plays that the Vikings were looking for when they took Treadwell 23rd overall.

With the across-the-board support from the team in the media, we can’t be sure whether the young receiver has made significant progress in his weakest area: Route depths. Mike Zimmer said last year that Treadwell struggled with depths and he made a clear error on a throw near the end zone against Dallas on Thursday Night Football. From the sidelines at practice, it’s very hard to tell if he’s nailing route depths and making the right reads etc. because we do not know his assignments. It might be easier to tell when we see Treadwell in preseason action.

Still, over the final six days, all eyes will be on the former Ole Miss star, looking for any sign of improvement. With Michael Floyd sitting out the first four games with a suspension, the Vikings are hoping Treadwell rises to the occasion.

Will an inexperienced depth cornerback win a backup job?

Outside of the Vikings’ top four cornerbacks (Xavier Rhodes, Terence Newman, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander), there is almost zero experience within the rest of the group. Jabari Price saw a handful of snaps in 2015, so did Exum, who has played slot corner with the second team. The rest – Terrell Sinkfield, Tre Roberson, Horace Richardson and Sam Brown – have a combined zero NFL snaps.

Thus far, Sinkfield has been the most intriguing. He may be 26 and transitioning from playing wide receiver in the CFL, but the Minnesota native is the best athlete in the group and has noticeable ability to run with the quickest receivers. Roberson was on the practice squad last year, but has had some tough times in practice – even getting called out by Mike Zimmer during the rookies-only portion. Brown was a late updrafted free agent signing. He was working after practice with Terence Newman on Monday.

Exum and Price are the natural leaders for a depth role, but an impressive final six days in Mankato could give any one of the others a chance to steal a job.

Will we see Riley Reiff or Latavius Murray?

The Vikings have said Reiff’s injury is not serious, but he hasn’t been in practice outside of the first day. His absence has given Rashod Hill some valuable practice time against Everson Griffen, but the team would certainly like to see their starter return. There have been no further details about what’s ailing Reiff.

Murray said on Monday there’s no timetable for his return from ankle surgery. He was expected to be back by the start of camp, so it’s possible he could suit up before the end of camp. It will be worth watching to see Murray, Jerick McKinnon and Dalvin Cook at practice. Will we see two running backs in at the same time? Which back will get the majority of the reps with the first team?

Can Ben Gedeon push for a spot on the first team base package?

When the Vikings have used their base package (four D-linemen, three linebackers), they have split reps between veteran Emmanuel Lamur and Edmond Robinson. But on Monday, the fourth-round pick from Michigan saw a handful of snaps with the 1s. Gedeon’s skill set could fit well with the role. Since teams use nickel packages 70% of the time or more, the third linebacker only sees the field in short yardage situations. Gedeon is strong, instinctual against the run and explosive, but struggled in pass coverage in college. He may have to show some improvement against the pass to see more of the field.

Will any depth offensive linemen rise to the challenge?

Mike Zimmer has mentioned fifth-round pick Danny Isidora several times as a player that has stuck out to him and the ex-Hurricane saw time with the first team on Monday. He may have a chance to win a spot as the second-team right guard behind Joe Berger. Former fourth-round picks TJ Clemmings and Willie Beavers are looking to hold off younger players and prove they deserve spots on the roster. Both struggled mightily last season. Aviante Collins may be a player to watch. The Vikings signed him as an undrafted free agent from TCU.

Can Tashawn Bower continue to make a case for a roster spot?

The former LSU defensive end is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Danielle Hunter. Bower has flashed some ability to rush off the edge, which may give him a chance to win a role as he battles with former seventh-round picks Stephen Weatherly and Ifeadi Odenigbo.