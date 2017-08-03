Zimmer, Bradford building a bond this offseason

Mike Zimmer never saw it coming.

Following a deep touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs during a situational drill, quarterback Sam Bradford jumped up in the air excitedly and tackled his 61-year-old head coach to the ground.

Zimmer cracked after practice that his quarterback wasn’t a good enough tackler to injure him.

This type of moment between QB and coach wouldn’t have happened last year, but Bradford and Zimmer have built a relationship this offseason.

“Sam is a pretty flat-line guy,” Zimmer said. “Part of it is being the leader of this football team, so I’ve been talking to him more about taking charge…the other part is talking about the offense having confidence when they have success… I’ve just been talking to Sam about showing a little more emotion”

In 2016, Zimmer mostly left Bradford up to the offensive coaching staff – at first Norv Turner, then Pat Shurmur after Turner resigned. Whether it was Zimmer’s focus on the defensive side or his frustration over losing Teddy Bridgewater to a severe injury, the Vikings’ head coach has put that aside and made time to help Bradford grow.

“I’m talking to Sam so much more than a year ago,” Zimmer said during Minicamp. “And he asks me so many more questions. When I was down in Kentucky, he texted me every night [asking] ‘What do you see? What can I do better today?’ Things like that. Typically I’m giving him from the defensive perspective. ‘Did you see how deep the safety was here? Did you see the rotation there?’”

While the Vikings’ quarterback has started 78 career games, there’s a feeling that Bradford could elevate his play with an improved supporting cast and a sense of continuity having been with the team for one full season already.

“This year, we’ve had a lot more conversations and it’s been great,” Bradford said during Minicamp. “It really started those couple weeks where he was away with his eye. We would text almost every day after practice and he would give me thoughts about what he saw from us on offense, what the defense was trying to do, things that we can take advantage of, things they were trying to take away.”

Last season, Bradford was acquired 10 days before the start of the season and didn’t spend any time in Mankato with the Vikings.

“Last year I was just trying to figure out how to call plays when I got to Minnesota,” Bradford said on Monday. “Now I feel very comfortable with what we’re doing and I think we are trying to fine tune what we do well and find new wrinkles that can help us.”