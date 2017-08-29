Zimmer: Reports on Bridgewater ‘all positive’

Thursday marks one year since Teddy Bridgewater suffered a catastrophic injury in practice.

The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback has been working on the side throughout camp, but has not been cleared. Last week, Mike Zimmer told FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer that a mid-season return is possible for Bridgewater. He gave another update after Wednesday’s practice.

“He’s progressed a lot,” Zimmer said. “I don’t watch him every single day. He’ll be off the sides while we’re practicing. The reports I get are all positive.”

Zimmer said Bridgewater is “all-in” on returning to play. He is likely to start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Bridgewater will then be eligible to come off the PUP list after six weeks.

“[To return] he’s got to be able to protect himself on the field and be able to do the movements that are required by his position,” Zimmer said.

The Vikings will start the season Sam Bradford, who they acquired days after Bridgewater’s injury. Zimmer said he believes trading a first-round pick for Bradford was a good move.

“I still think the trade was the right trade for us,” he said. “Obviously, it was a freak thing that happened with Teddy, but I don’t know, I guess you always handle it the best way you can and try to figure it out. I think Rick [Spielman] did a good job.”