Zimmer says Bridgewater return this year is possible

In an interview with Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said quarterback Teddy Bridgewater could return this season.

“Every day he gets a little bit better,” Zimmer said in a snippet posted by FOX Sports NFL on Twitter. “He believes 100 percent in his heart that he’s going to overcome this. There’s a possibility he could get back this year.”

Bridgewater, who suffered a severe knee injury at the end of camp last year, is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list and has not practiced with the team. He has only done workouts on the side during camp.

In previous interviews, Zimmer and other Vikings personnel have declined to give any type of timeline.

The Vikings are likely to keep Bridgewater on the PUP list for at least the first six weeks of the season because the CBA allows for his contract to carry over to next season – though Bridgewater may file a grievance if he can show that he was ready to play before that time period.

Zimmer’s comments confirm a report from KSTP-TV’s Darren Wolfson, who said on The Scoop podcast and on 1500ESPN air that there was growing optimism around Bridgewater’s recovery.