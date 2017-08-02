Zulgad: Unlike Adrian Peterson, Dalvin Cook appears to be a complete running back

MANKATO, Minn. – Adrian Peterson became the best running back in Vikings’ history by utilizing a single attribute. He had the ability to take a handoff, blow past a defender, or through him, and not stop until he had gained a significant amount of yardage or was standing in the end zone.

Peterson rushed for 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns on 2,418 carries in 10 seasons wearing purple, making him the franchise leader in each category. His rushing yards were 4,929 more than second-place holder Robert Smith.

Watching Peterson make defenses look foolish was a pleasure. Watching him try to execute other areas of the game could be painful. Peterson never became much of a receiving threat and spent much of his time in Minnesota struggling to pick up blocks in passing situations.

That’s what makes the arrival of Peterson’s replacement, Dalvin Cook, so intriguing. Peterson slipped to the seventh pick in the 2007 draft because of injury concerns. Cook fell to the 41st pick in the second round in the April draft because of concerns about off-the-field issues.

The Vikings were rewarded for taking Peterson, who signed this offseason with New Orleans after Minnesota decided not to bring him back, and general manager Rick Spielman feels that Cook also will reward the franchise for having faith in him.

Unlike Peterson, Cook isn’t expected to only contribute to the Vikings when he’s handed the ball. It’s dangerous to get overly excited about what any player does in the early days of training camp, but it does appear that the Vikings got a more complete running back this time.

Cook, the all-time leader in rushing yards (4,464) and rushing touchdowns (46) at Florida State, has drawn praise for his work in pass protection thus far. “He has done a good job,” Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “I don’t see any elements of running back that he can’t be very good at and pass protection is one of them.”

Pass protection would not be considered one of the more attractive parts of being an NFL running back. Peterson didn’t have to worry too much about the assignment early in his career, as veteran Chester Taylor often replaced him in passing situations.

It appeared the Vikings might have set up a similar plan for this season after they signed free agent Latavius Murray to a three-year, $15 million contract in March. The veteran is known for his ability in pass protection, meaning that he has the potential to play the same role that Taylor did when he was with Peterson.

But there is little question the Vikings would like Cook to grab the top job and if he can remain in the game on third down that would be even better. If the Vikings can rely on Cook to be able to protect for quarterback Sam Bradford that would be huge. Cook also appears to be a far bigger weapon catching the ball out of the backfield than Peterson ever became.

Cook finished his third and final season at Florida State last year by catching 33 passes for 488 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 1,765 yards on 288 carries with 19 touchdowns in 13 games.

The question with standout college players is how much of their success will carry over to the far-more complex game plans of the NFL.

“The first thing the veteran players I’ve talked to about (Cook) say is, ‘This guy gets it,'” Vikings Mike Zimmer told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated on Sunday. “He understands protections, he works hard, they see how he interacts in the locker room, and that’s part of it. And then, when you have a special player—like when we got [linebacker Anthony] Barr—they say, ‘Hey, man, this guy is different than other guys.’

“That’s kinda how he is. They see him out there on the field with the other guys, and it’s like, ‘There’s something different about this guy, the way he runs, accelerates, the creases he can get to.’ He’s got a tough mentality. Players can see exceptional athletes. When they go out there and they’re going against guys, they can see: This guy is pretty good.”

Just as importantly, there is a chance that Cook has a greater skillset than Peterson ever possessed. If that’s the case, the Vikings’ offense could have the ability to utilize the running back position like so many teams do today, instead of being stuck with a guy who had one great skill but lacked the type of complete game necessary for an offense to find real success in 2017.