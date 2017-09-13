49ers sign LB Elijah Lee off Vikings practice squad

When the Minnesota Vikings drafted 11 players back in late April, it was clear that not all of them would end up as part of the long-term plan.

On cutdown day, the Vikings parted ways with all of their seventh-round picks except receiver Stacy Coley, who made the 53-man roster. But they brought back pass rusher Ifeadi Odenigbo and linebacker Elijah Lee.

However, the San Francisco 49ers picked up Lee and placed him on their active roster on Wednesday.

The former Kansas State linebacker was bested for a position on Minnesota’s 53 by Eric Wilson, an undrafted LB who was strong on special teams.

Lee had 110 tackles at K-State during his final college season and was touted as a rangy cover linebacker.

The Vikings replaced Lee by signing former Lions 2016 fifth-round selection Antwoine Williams.