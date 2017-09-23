Activism from Vikings on Sunday appears unlikely

The NFL spent its Saturday reacting to comments made by Donald Trump concerning players kneeling during the national anthem. Trump said players who kneel should be “fired,” which sparked statements from multiple teams.

At least one player on the sidelines at US Bank Stadium on Sunday will be making his displeasure with Trump’s statements known. Tampa Bay Bucs receiver DeSean Jackson tweeted that he will plans to kneel for the anthem.

It would come as a surprise if anyone on Minnesota’s side kneeled for the anthem or made any statement directed toward the president’s comments. No Vikings players have publicly protested since 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee before games last year to protest police violence.

A number of NFL and NBA athletes have made public statements on Twitter, including LeBron James, Chris Paul and Richard Sherman. Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first Major League Baseball player to kneel for the anthem on Saturday night. But no Vikings players have tweeted about Trump’s comments or the league’s reaction.

WCCO-TV asked the Vikings if they would be making a statement and the team differed to commissioner Roger Goodell’s statement on Trump’s comments.