Adrian Peterson: ‘I didn’t sign up for nine snaps’

The Minnesota Vikings certainly spoiled Adrian Peterson’s return.

Not only did Peterson gain just 18 yards on six carries and only see nine total plays, but the running back who replaced him in Minnesota gained 127 yards on 22 carries.

The future Hall of Fame back also was spotted yelling in the direction of head coach Sean Payton. Both downplayed the incident after the game, but it didn’t take long for AP to reveal his frustration.

“I didn’t sign up for nine snaps, though, but unfortunately that’s the way the game played out,” Peterson told reporters Thursday, per ESPN’s Mike Triplett. “In my mind, personally, I knew it was gonna take some adjusting. You know, me and Mark [Ingram] played in the last preseason game, and [Alvin Kamara] didn’t even play that game. So with all three of us being out there, I knew it would take a game or so to kind of get adjusted. So we’ll see how things [go] this week.”

Peterson signed a one-year deal with the Saints after playing in just three games for the Vikings last season. He spent most of his final season in the Twin Cities on IR recovering from knee surgery.

Never short on self belief, Peterson told New Orleans reporters that he is still capable of game-breaking plays, even if he averages just 3.1 yards per carry in his last nine games.

“I can get it started at any point in the game,” Peterson said. “So I’m not that type of guy. I can take it the distance on the first play, I’ve done that in the past before. Just whenever it’s in my hands, I know that’s an opportunity to take it to the house.”