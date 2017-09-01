Where does Alexander stand after extended playing time, penalty vs. Dolphins?

Head coach Mike Zimmer has put his trust in Mackensie Alexander throughout the entire offseason, but after Thursday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins, it’s unclear where the Vikings stand with their second-year nickel corner.

While all the other defensive starters stood on the sidelines without pads, Alexander played the entire first half of the Vikings’ preseason finale – a rarity for a player expected to have a major role. In the past, Zimmer has estimated his team will play nickel packages 70% of the time, which means relying heavily on Alexander, who has played with the first-team defense during camp and preseason games.

Not only was his usage surprising, but Alexander was penalized for taunting after stopping a potential touchdown throw. After they were handed a first down by the former Clemson star, the Dolphins punched the ball into the end zone.

“I don’t think it was very good,” Zimmer said. “We had a little discussion about it.”

Alexander was not available for comment in the locker room following the game.

Zimmer has mentioned several times that Alexander has shown improvement in attitude this year. Several weeks ago, the Vikings’ head coach was asked about Alexander’s biggest area of improvement this offseason. Zimmer responded: “He listens.”

If the Vikings aren’t happy with what they’ve seen from their second-year slot corner, who saw just 68 plays on defense last season, they could look for help on the trade market or waiver wire. The Vikings could also start veteran Terence Newman and use outside corner Trae Waynes as a full timer, rather than switching in and out with Newman.

It will be telling if the Vikings bring in another corner. If they don’t, it won’t be known for certain until opening night if Zimmer has changed his mind on the young DB or if Thursday’s extended action was simply a tune up for Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.