Sam Bradford reportedly underwent MRI on knee

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has been limited in practice the last two days with a knee injury. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen is reporting that he has had swelling, pain and discomfort in the knee. Mortensen reports that Bradford underwent an MRI, which came back negative.

Bradford missed a big chunk of his time in St. Louis due to two ACL tears in his left knee.

The Vikings’ QB was throwing in warm-ups on Friday.

After missing Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr was back on the practice field.

According to the team’s injury reports from this week, Barr has been battling a hamstring injury.

The Vikings’ linebacker picked up six tackles against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, including one on running back Alvin Kamara that resulted in a six-yard loss.

It’s unclear how the Vikings will replace Barr if he can’t play. Veteran Emmanuel Lamur has also been limited in practice this week. Rookie Ben Gedeon, a starter in the 4-3 base package, could see more time.

Tramaine Brock, who was acquired by the Vikings in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, has participated fully this week and is likely to make his Minnesota debut after sitting out last week with a groin issue.