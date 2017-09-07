Approaching his big night, Randy Moss excited to watch Vikings vs. Peterson

Randy Moss is doing all the things you’d expect Randy Moss to do before being inducted into the Ring of Honor. He’s “embracing the moment,” watching old highlights of himself on Youtube and reflecting back on his career.

But as excited as Moss may be to be honored, he’s equally pumped for Adrian Peterson’s return to Minnesota.

“As long as I’ve been a fan of the game, you have guys like an Adrian Peterson that will grow on you and continue to grow on you,” Moss said via conference call on Thursday. “The fact that both of us were drafted as Vikings, I grew to love his game and what he brought to the game and what he brought to the Minnesota Vikings. Him coming back, it’s really a big night for the state of Minnesota…Monday night is the biggest stage in professional football other than Super Bowl Sunday.”

Moss and Peterson only shared the field for a short time – just four games in 2010 – but the future Hall of Fame receiver said that Peterson was one of his “top five” guys to watch.

After rushing for 11,747 yards as a Viking, Peterson will face off with many of the players he shared a locker room with in Minnesota.

Moss can’t wait to see what happens with AP’s old teammates on the Vikings’ defense and Peterson square off.

“Now that AP is coming back, I think there’s going to be extra incentive go to ahead and tee off on Adrian Peterson, but at the same time, I think it’s going to give him an extra incentive coming back home where it all started,” Moss said. “He gets to show them that, y’all shouldn’t have drafted Cook. Y’all should have left me, gave me my money. I think there’s just a lot of big things are going to happen that night.”

Moss will be participating in his usual duties on the pre and postgame broadcasts on ESPN.