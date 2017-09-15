LISTEN NOW

Bradford, Rhodes and Barr listed as questionable

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 15, 2017 1:56 pm

Three key Minnesota Vikings players – quarterback Sam Bradford, linebacker Anthony Barr and cornerback Xavier Rhodes – are listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Sam Bradford was throwing in warm-ups at Friday’s practice, but he has been dealing with a knee issue. ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reported that Bradford has had discomfort and swelling in the knee.

After missing Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr was back on the practice field.

According to the team’s injury reports from this week, Barr has been battling a hamstring injury.

“We anticipate that he’s going to play,” head coach Mike Zimmer said.

The Vikings’ linebacker picked up six tackles against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, including one on running back Alvin Kamara that resulted in a six-yard loss.

Xavier Rhodes is also questionable with a hip injury. If Rhodes does play, he is expected to shadow Steelers star Antonio Brown.

It’s unclear how the Vikings will replace Barr if he can’t play. Veteran Emmanuel Lamur has also been limited in practice this week. Rookie Ben Gedeon, a starter in the 4-3 base package, could see more time.

Tramaine Brock, who was acquired by the Vikings in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, has participated fully this week and is likely to make his Minnesota debut after sitting out last week with a groin issue.

  • Gordon Guffey

    Mike Zimmer said Friday he anticipates both players will play Sunday in Pittsburgh. ~ After the way injuries hit the Vikings last year is it any wonder the Vikings are taking care of their starters ~ I think not ~ Plus players play through injuries all the time ~ Players like Bradford and Barr have something special to play for ~ Their next contract ~

    Nothing to see here kids ~ Move along now ~





