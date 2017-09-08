Brock, two other Vikings limited in practice Thursday

The Minnesota Vikings were at nearly full strength at practice Friday as they prepare for the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Only defensive end Brian Robison, backup guard Danny Isidora and newly-acquired cornerback Tramaine Brock were limited.

Isidora missed Thursday’s practice with a knee injury. Both Brock and Robison were also limited on Thursday. Robison missed some practice time toward the end of preseason with a groin injury. Brock is also battling a groin problem.

It is questionable whether Brock will be ready to play against the Saints. He was acquired just 10 days before opening day.

“He’s coming along,” defensive coordinator George Edwards said Friday. “We’re trying to get as much installed with him as quickly as possible. He is practicing, he has been working his way into the system. He’s doing a good job thus far.”