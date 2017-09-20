Bucs will test Vikings’ secondary with deep passing game

One thing that’s wonderful about the NFL is that it’s always changing, but many of the things that you see on Sundays (and Mondays and Thursdays) were born in the early days of the league.

When the Minnesota Vikings take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two conflicting offensive philosophies will match up: The West Coast Offense vs. Air Coryell.

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur was influenced by Andy Reid’s West Coast offense in Philadelphia in the early 2000s, which grew from Bill Walsh and the Joe Montana-led San Francisco 49ers, which was influenced by Walsh’s time coaching in Cincinnati under Paul Brown.

On the other side, the Buccaneers use a version of the Air Coryell offense, named after San Diego Chargers coach Don Coryell. As you might know, Norv Turner’s offensive scheme fell under the “Air Coryell” category.

The Bucs’ Air Coryell-style offense calls upon quarterback Jameis Winston to throw a high percentage of vertical routes. It calls for the Bucs’ offensive line to give time for Winston to throw and requires him to have pocket presence and be accurate downfield. The former No. 1 overall pick certainly has the arm strength to throw deep and into tight windows.

“He’s a very talented guy, very strong arm, moves well in the pocket, gets out of the pocket and he makes big plays, he’s looking to throw the ball down the field,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said. “He’s got two excellent receivers, actually he’s got a few guys. I think he believes he make every throw and sometimes he’s going to take his opportunities to throw it.”

Last season, 247 of Winston’s 567 pass attempts (43.5%) traveled more than 10 yards in the air. Compare that to Sam Bradford, who only tossed the ball over 10 yards on 22.4% of his attempts.

While the West Coast relies on getting yards after catch and hitting the occasional deep ball, the Bucs’ style prefers most of the work be done by the QB. Winston created the highest percentage of “Air Yards” of any quarterback in the NFL last season.

Rank QB % of air yards 1 Jameis Winston 66.1 2 Tyrod Taylor 61.9 3 Cam Newton 61.5 4 Marcus Mariota 61.2 5 Carson Palmer 61.1

This matches up with the Coryell philosophy.

“The first thing in our offense was always the bomb,” said Hall of Famer Dan Fouts in Ron Jaworski’s The Games That Changed the Game. “It was built into almost every pass play, where the quarterback initially looks for that chance to hit the big one. And I think if you start with that premise and then work your way back toward the line of scrimmage, that’s the Air Coryell offense.”

The results of Winston’s downfield throws varied. On passes between 11-20 yards, he threw seven interceptions and only had a 75.7 rating, but did average 8.3 Yards Per Attempt. He was terrific when throwing between 21-30 yards, going 12-for-26 with seven touchdowns and a 114.9 rating. But over 30 yards, he had little success, only completing 5-of-29 bombs and throwing five INTs.

Against the Bears, Winston fired a perfect strike on this classic Coryell-style play. Four receivers ran deep routes, with both on the outside running deep curls while the tight end and slot receiver to the QB’s right both ran seam routes.

With a single-high safety, Winston hit the tight end as soon as he cleared the linebacker underneath.

This 17-yard completion was the only catch for rookie OJ Howard, but it demonstrated why the Bucs drafted him in the first round. He ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and has quickness and good hands. Howard is designed to be a Gronkowski-like vertical threat.

Winston has all sorts of good options on this play. He could look for star receivers Mike Evans or DeSean Jackson on the outside – both of whom have 1-on-1 matchups or he could look off the deep safety and hit his slot receiver.

Evans and Jackson are key to the success of the deep passing offense. One of the must-haves is receivers who can win battles for the ball. Evans, who is 6-foot-5, caught 96 passes last season and has cleared 1,000 yards for three straight years. And Jackson is one of the league’s premier deep receivers over the past decade.

You will remember from the days of the Greatest Show on Turf – an Air Coryell-style offense run by Mike Martz – that Marshall Faulk had incredible receiving numbers. Plays like the one below open up the running back for receiving opportunities by drawing the defense back with deep routes and toward one side of the field, then running back Jacquizz Rodgers sneaks out into the flat.

This is where Winston sometimes gets in trouble.

As you can see, Rodgers is wide open at the 30-yard line. Instead of dumping the ball down to his running back or looking for the underneath crossing route, he fires the ball over the top to Jackson, who is double covered (bottom of the screen).

Zimmer also pointed out that the Bucs don’t just spread things out and send five out every play.

“They have some more maximum protection things that some of them don’t have,” Zimmer said, comparing the Bucs to previous opponents. “They have a combination of everything really. I think the difficulty is that these two receivers they’re big play guys.”

Success against the deep passing game always begins with the pass rush. Last year, the Vikings faced two Air Coryell-style teams in the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. They sacked Cam Newton eight times in a 22-10 win and shut down Carson Palmer in the second half of their victory over Arizona by sacking him four times for 43 yards lost.

The most pressure might be on corner Trae Waynes, who has struggled in his first two games defending deep passes. Both the Saints and Steelers hit throws over 50 yards against Waynes and he had a pass interference that cost the Vikings’ defense 51 yards.

Of course, the Vikings’ linebackers will also be under siege as they look to slow Howard and Rodgers the way they did Jesse James and Le’Veon Bell last week against Pittsburgh.

The Bucs offer a unique matchup for the Vikings’ defense, but for fans, it could be more entertaining to watch than many of the league’s dink-and-dunk offenses.