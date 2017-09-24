CB Tramaine Brock to make Vikings debut vs. Bucs

The newest member of the Minnesota Vikings’ secondary will get his first chance to suit up in purple. Cornerback Tramaine Brock, who was acquired before Week 1 from the Seattle Seahawks, is active against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brock was a full-time starter over the last two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers and ranked 21st last year by Pro Football Focus rankings.

The Vikings catch a break as Tampa Bay corner Brent Grimes is inactive along with linebacker Kwon Alexander

Inactive for the Vikings vs. the Bucs:

Sam Bradford

Jaleel Johnson

Tashawn Bower

Danny Isidora

Rodney Adams

Stacy Coley

Aviante Collins