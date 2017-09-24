LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Activism from Vikings on Sunday appears unlikely

CB Tramaine Brock to make Vikings debut vs. Bucs

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 24, 2017 10:36 am
Oct 31, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The newest member of the Minnesota Vikings’ secondary will get his first chance to suit up in purple. Cornerback Tramaine Brock, who was acquired before Week 1 from the Seattle Seahawks, is active against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brock was a full-time starter over the last two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers and ranked 21st last year by Pro Football Focus rankings.

The Vikings catch a break as Tampa Bay corner Brent Grimes is inactive along with linebacker Kwon Alexander

Inactive for the Vikings vs. the Bucs:

Sam Bradford

Jaleel Johnson

Tashawn Bower

Danny Isidora

Rodney Adams

Stacy Coley

Aviante Collins

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment




Thursday Night Lights at Mystic Lake. Click here for details

vikings

Previous Story Activism from Vikings on Sunday appears unlikely