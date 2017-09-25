Dalvin Cook credits RBs coach, teammates with quick adjustment to NFL

Prior to the NFL Draft, Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said that running backs can transition quickly from college to the NFL because they can rely on playmaking ability as they adapt to things like schemes and pass blocking.

But Vikings running back Dalvin Cook hasn’t had trouble in any area, playing 70% of total snaps, ranking in the top five in rushing and excelling in the pass blocking game.

Following Sunday’s 97-yard performance by the former Florida State star, head coach Mike Zimmer praised Cook’s ability to gain extra yards after contact.

Cook passes the credit off to running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu.

“KP, he stresses that we have to beat the second level,” Cook said. “The O-line does their job up front to give us a push to get to the next level, we have to beat one man. He’s enforcing that and it’s paying off by making guys miss and we are getting those extra yards as a group.”

But Cook’s talent for dodging tacklers was never in question. As a Seminole, he was the country’s most difficult runner to bring down according to Pro Football Focus’s “Elusive Rating” statistic. The only questions about Cook’s transition to the NFL were about his ability to hold onto the ball and his pass blocking.

Between 2015 and 2016, Cook fumbled seven times. Thus far in the NFL, he hasn’t lost the ball once.

”Cross grip, that’s something I didn’t learn unti l got to the NFL,” Cook said. “He’s just enforcing no matter what, you always hear ‘cross grip’ in practice and games. He’s going to make sure you keep it in the back of your mind so you don’t forget about it.”

As for his pass blocking, Cook has been reliable picking up blitzes or slowing down defensive linemen – including Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy, who made his way into the backfield on Sunday and was slowed by Cook.

“That was my play of the game right there,” Cook said.

The Vikings’ young running back hasn’t had trouble picking up any of the on-field skills required to become an all-purpose back. After a slow star, he flashed receiving ability with five catches for 72 yards against the Bucs.

So what’s left for his transition? Keeping his body in good shape to avoid injury or the “rookie wall.”

”It’s all about sticking to a routine,” Cook said. “Games roll around fast. We have a game coming up on Sunday that you have to get ready for. Just got done banging and going after it just this past Sunday. You have to get ready to get your body back running real soon. That process rolls over quick and at this level things are physical so you have to take care of your body. “