Emotional ex-Viking Cris Carter calls Hernandez CTE report ‘very frightening’

Former Minnesota Viking Cris Carter, now a talk show host on FS1’s “First Things First,” talked Friday about a recent report that found advanced stages of CTE in Aaron Hernandez’s brain. Carter called the report “very frightening” and said he was shocked by a recent study published in the New York Times that found forms of the disease in 111 of 112 ex-football players’ brains.

In a must-listen soliloquy, Carter discussed how he is “conflicted” over the damage that has been suffered by former players because the game has given him and his family many opportunities they otherwise would not have.