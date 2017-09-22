LISTEN NOW

Emotional ex-Viking Cris Carter calls Hernandez CTE report ‘very frightening’

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 22, 2017 5:06 pm
FILE - This is a Nov. 7, 2013, file photo showing Cris Carter smiling in the NFL booth during the first half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Redskins in Minneapolis. Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter has issued an apology for telling NFL rookies at a league symposium in 2014 that they should "get a fall guy" to help them avoid trouble. Carter posted his apology on Twitter after an ESPN article drew attention to the remarks he made during a presentation last year. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)

Former Minnesota Viking Cris Carter, now a talk show host on FS1’s “First Things First,” talked Friday about a recent report that found advanced stages of CTE in Aaron Hernandez’s brain. Carter called the report “very frightening” and said he was shocked by a recent study published in the New York Times that found forms of the disease in 111 of 112 ex-football players’ brains.

In a must-listen soliloquy, Carter discussed how he is “conflicted” over the damage that has been suffered by former players because the game has given him and his family many opportunities they otherwise would not have.

 

