Ex-Viking Alex Boone finds a home with the Cardinals

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 5, 2017 3:23 pm

Days after becoming one of cutdown day’s biggest surprises, guard Alex Boone has found a new job. The Cardinals announced Tuesday that the veteran guard has signed in Arizona.

Boone signed a four-year, $26.8 million contract before last season. The Vikings are paying $3.4 million in dead money on their salary cap this year.

The former 49er might be a better fit in Arizona than he would have been as a Viking. Boone is a quality pass blocker and the Cardinals tend to use seven-step drops in their passing scheme. The Vikings chose Nick Easton at left guard partly because he is more mobile and a better fit in Minnesota’s running scheme.

