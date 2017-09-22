Ex-Vikings QB Taylor Heinicke signs with Patriots’ practice squad

Taylor Heinicke’s time with the Vikings might be done but he isn’t finished in the NFL. The quarterback signed with the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Friday after going through a tryout on Thursday.

Heinicke signed with the Vikings after going undrafted in 2015 out of Old Dominion. He was injured before training camp in 2016 when he severed ligaments in his left ankle while trying to kick in a glass door at a friend’s house when they were locked out.

That did him no favors with the Vikings, but he was brought back this year.

In the Vikings’ final exhibition this season, Heinicke went 9 of 20 for 92 yards and suffered a concussion. He already was dealing with bruised ribs and then was let go after working out an injury settlement.