First half observations: Case Keenum lighting up the Bucs 21-3

The Minnesota Vikings are facing off with the Tampa Bay Bucs at US Bank Stadium. Here are notes and observations from the opening half:

Adam Thielen deep ball

Thielen has become one of the best deep-threat receivers in the NFL because of his ability to track the ball in the air. That was on display to start the game as he grabbed a 45-yard throw from Case Keenum. Thielen had to look back over his head and catch the ball with one hand. Since the beginning of last year, Thielen has 24 catches on deep throws (prior to Sunday’s game), fourth most in the NFL and he’s only been targeted 33 times deep.

Stefon Diggs, who also has strong deep-pass numbers, did not want to be outdone by Thielen, so he grabbed a 47-yard pass on the final drive of the first half, then caught a touchdowns finish off the drive.

Keenum and play-action

The Vikings were one of the league’s most successful teams last year in Yards Per Attempt when running play-action plays. They have baffled the Bucs with play-action throws. On their second touchdown drive, Keenum hit Stefon Diggs for a 17-yard pass on play-action, then tossed the ball to Jarius Wright for a touchdown on another fake handoff. The Bucs are clearly focused on Dalvin Cook.

Keenum finished the half 16-for-21 with 226 yards and two touchdowns.

Cook first career TD

The Vikings’ running back opened the game with strong back-to-back runs, setting up the deep pass by Keenum. Cook then made a catch out of the backfield for a 16-yard gain. It was the first sign of Cook having success in the passing game, something he did regularly at Florida State. The Vikings’ second-rounder finished off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown, the first of his career.

Cook rushed 14 times for 40 yards and caught three passes for 34 in the first half.

Waynes vs. Jackson, Rhodes vs. Evans

The Vikings haven’t exactly had Waynes shadowing on every play. On a 32-yard catch by Jackson, Waynes played zone underneath and Jackson got between him and Andrew Sendejo. Toward the end of the second half, Waynes jumped in front of an underthrown ball to intercept Jameis Winston. The Vikings entered the year confident Waynes could be their full-time outside corner, but he struggled at times against New Orleans and Pittsburgh.

Rhodes has been about as good as you’d expect against Mike Evans. The Bucs have looked Evans’ way five times in the first half and he’s only managed three catches for 31 yards.

Tramaine Brock debuts, briefly

Prior to Week 1, the Vikings traded for the former 49ers cornerback. He saw his first action in purple on the Bucs’ opening drive, but just for one play. He was not often on the field after that as the Vikings mostly used Terence Newman.