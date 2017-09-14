Hamstring injury keeps Anthony Barr on sideline; Sam Bradford limited because of knee issue

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr did not practice for a second consecutive day Thursday because of a hamstring injury, and quarterback Sam Bradford was again limited because of a knee issue.

That wasn’t the only bad news for the Vikings on their injury report. Cornerbacks Terence Newman (knee) and Xavier Rhodes (hip) were added to the team’s list after being limited in practice. Rhodes is expected to play a big role in attempting to limit Steelers standout wide receiver Antonio Brown in Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (hamstring) was limited for the second day in a row. Cornerback Tramaine Brock (groin), who did not play in the season-opener on Monday night against New Orleans, and backup guard Danny Isidora (knee) were listed on the injury report but did not miss any practice time.

For the Steelers, tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps) and safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion) did not practice for the second day in a row. Tight end Vance McDonald (back) sat out Thursday after practicing on Wednesday. Linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder) and safety Sean Davis (ankle) were limited.