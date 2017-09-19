Keenum’s pocket presence and other takeaways from the Vikings-Steelers game tape

After reviewing the game tape of his teams 26-9 loss too the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer came away optimistic.

“This is a good football team,” Zimmer said Monday. “We’re going to continue to get better each week. I like this team. I like the way they compete. I like the way they go out and prepare. Did we make some mistakes yesterday? Yes. We got beat. It’s one game, we’re not going to throw in the towel, we’re going to fight.”

Through a big picture lens, there were things revealed in the game tape that give hope to another year of strong defense, but also some areas where the Vikings will have to improve in order to be a contender.

Let’s have a look…

Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks contained Le’Veon Bell

Anthony Barr had his strongest game in quite some time on Sunday and there were two huge differences from last year. He was good in coverage and fought through blocks to stop Pittsburgh’s superstar running back Le’Veon Bell.

On the play below, a 3rd-and-4 early in the fourth quarter, the Vikings rush four and leave Eric Kendricks and Barr in man coverage, with Barr assigned to track Bell. The former first-round pick reacts quickly to Bell’s route into the flat and makes a play all alone in space to bring the Steelers’ running back down for a two yard gain and forced a Pittsburgh punt.

Kendricks was equally good in coverage against Bell. On one play, the Steelers’ star runner sits down underneath zone coverage and Kendricks closes with lightning speed to take him down for a short gain. Bell finished with four catches for four yards.

Both linebackers were able to fight through blocks, including many by Pittsburgh’s excellent interior offensive linemen, to keep Bell from breaking out.

Bell finished the game with only 3.2 yards per carry, in part because of plays like the one below. As Bell looked for the edge, Kendricks and Barr both battled through blocks to give the Pro Bowler no shot at turning up field. He gained one yard on the play.

The Vikings should be thrilled with Barr’s performance over the first two games. He is a lynchpin to the success of Zimmer’s defense. If he can work off blocks and shut down running lanes, opposing teams will have very little room to work with because they can’t run inside against Linval Joseph.

Nick Easton did not have a good day vs. Cameron Heyward

That’s being polite. Heyward finished the game with five run stops, two hits and four QB hurries.

On this play, the Vikings have created a running lane via a double-team block on No. 94 Tyson Alualu, but before Cook can reach the hole, Hayward blasts Easton, knocking him back several yards, then diving to tackle the Vikings’ running back.

Easton may be new to the left guard position, but his shortcoming is the same as when he was starting at center last season: More powerful players win 1-on-1 battles against him. Heyward is 6-foot-5, 280-pounds and was ranked as an NFL top 100 by other players player in 2016. That makes for a very difficult matchup for a converted center.

Easton’s struggle against Heyward is call for concern because he is hardly the only monster interior defensive lineman that the Vikings will face. Against Tampa Bay, they will match up against Gerald McCoy, a five-time Pro Bowler.

Case Keenum’s pocket presence will need improvement to succeed

If Keenum ends up getting more starts under center for the Vikings, it is paramount that he is better within the pocket. Zimmer noted on Monday that his drop-back depths were incorrect at times and he panicked on some other plays, like the one below. Dalvin Cook sees No. 31 blitzing and hustles over to push him wide of the quarterback, but instead of moving behind his blocking back, Keenum goes wide too, right into the pressure. He was forced to throw the ball away.

Plays like this caused Zimmer to be defensive about his team’s “protection issues.”

Asking Keenum to improve in the pocket might be too much. If he starts again, the Vikings will have to accept his limitations and try to give him the best protection possible.

Other notes:

Vikings interior D-line didn’t put much pressure on Big Ben

Everson Griffen played like a superstar on Sunday, but the Vikings’ rushes up the middle did very little to prevent Roethlisberger from stepping up. Brian Robison was most noticeable for an offside, but did not have success rushing the passer either.

Trae Waynes and other defenders thought a big-play was blown dead

Zimmer said Monday that Waynes stopped on a bomb to Martavis Bryant because he believed the play was dead. He wasn’t the only player who slowed down. Others seemed to look slow down or stop until Roethlisberger had thrown the ball. It doesn’t excuse Waynes, but it explains how he ended up allowing a long throw.

Dalvin Cook made the most of his chances

Especially early in the game, the Vikings’ offensive line gave Cook very few opportunities to break out and when he did, it was called back on a holding call. His longest run, a 25-yarder that set the Vikings up for a touchdown, was a work-of-art zone run.

Key play: The Vikings should have had a touchdown if not for a mishap up front with 9:03 left in the second quarter

The game in a nutshell. Easton was not on the same page and blocked nobody while Riley Reiff tried his best to put a hand on Heyward. The Steelers bit on the play-action and Stefon Diggs would have been wide open for a touchdown if not for the miscommunication.

Bottom line:

The Steelers game was defined by an All-Pro performance inside and Ben Roethlisberger taking advantage of every opportunity the Vikings gave him. The performance of the Vikings’ linebackers (and Xavier Rhodes vs. Antonio Brown) was commendable and a good sign toward the future. But it’s clear the offense is going to have issues if Easton does not show improvement.